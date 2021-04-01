Children’s Art Festival winners awarded with a weeklong stay at SPI

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) – The two winners of this year’s RGV Children’s Arts Festival were surprised with their grand prizes Thursday morning.

While the day may have gloomy, the smiles of two Rio Grande Valley children were bright enough to lighten up the entire room after finding out they were the winners of one of the largest prizes for children in the Valley.

Each year, the festival invites all children to answer a question about the Bible and draw a picture based on their response.

This year the winners received weeklong vacations for themselves and their families at beach resorts on South Padre Island.

Daniela Flores receiving her award in her classroom Thursday morning. (KVEO)

The first to be awarded this morning was Daniela Flores, 10. She received her prize in front of her classmates, at Macedonian Christian Academy (MCA) in Donna.

Daniela Flores artwork. (Courtesy: kidstalkaboutgod.org)

In her artwork, she responded to the question, “Why do some Christians love people’s approval more than God’s approval?”

With a drawing of a large red heart and two arrows pointing in different directions, Daniela responded, “People want the attention and love the glory of man instead of having the glory of God. We should seek God’s approval, and all things will be given to us.” Her art shows a heart torn between people’s approval and God’s approval.”

MCA School Principal, Iris Lara says she requires all her students to participate in the art festival each year to get them thinking about the Bible. So far, three winners of the art festival have come from the school.

“I love that we really challenge the kids to soak up the word of God,” said Lara.

Daniela was awarded a week’s vacation for her family at Isla Grand Beach Resort on South Padre Island and $600 to eat at the resort.

Chloe Salazar, 8, was next to be awarded at her home in Brownsville.

Chloe’s artwork answered the question, “Why did Jesus ride a donkey into Jerusalem?” She illustrated Jesus Christ riding a donkey into town as other people watched.

She explained, “He wasn’t like other kings of this world. I also think he chose a donkey because they represent kindness, holiness and peace.”

“It took a lot of work, and I used all my creativity on this,” said Chloe.

Chloe and her family will be spending a week at Holiday Inn Resort Beachfront South Padre Island.

