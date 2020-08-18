Businesses optimistic winter Texans will still flock to the RGV despite pandemic

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — When northerners want to beat the freezing temperatures, they head south here to the Rio Grande Valley.

With the pandemic still in full effect, businesses that rely on Winter Texans may not see them this year.

Winter Texans are a huge economic driver for businesses here in the Rio Grande Valley.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars are made for businesses from Winter Texans, but many travelers are putting their plans to beat the winter on hold. For RV and mobile home parks, that is concerning.

“We’re doing good as of right now, I don’t know what’s going to happen between now and September,” said manager of Palmdale RV Resort, Nora Trevino.

The Valley has seen cases spike in recent months. Over 43,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Folks say ‘well if we’re going to get shut in somewhere or have a stay at home order, we’d rather stay at home somewhere that is warm,” said manager of Casa Del Sol RV Resort Joe Compton.

The majority of Winter Texans come from Canada starting in October. Compton said he is optimistic as there is still reservations being made.

“We had minimal cancellations at this point. Had many inquiries,” Compton said.

Compton believes more people will drive to warmer weather rather than fly.