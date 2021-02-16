Brownsville pet store offers refuge for reptiles

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – Cats and dogs are not the only pets that can be affected by these cold temperatures, reptiles are having a rough time as well.

Exotic Aquatics pet store in Brownsville is lending a helping hand to reptile owners who are without power.

They are getting a generator for their store and are offering a warm place to stay for anyone’s pet lizard, turtle, snake, or any other reptile that needs heat to survive.

They just ask you take them in a small container and not a big aquarium.

Owner Francine Gonzalez, standing in her storefront.

Owner, Francine Gonzalez, says they will be taking in animals for the rest of the day.

“We are willing to take it in and keep it warm for you. And when you have power, you can come back and get it. We just encourage you guys to do that, rather than you sit at home and watch your reptile pass away or go into a hibernation state where it can’t come back from that,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez adds if your reptile is not moving and appears dead, do not release it or throw it out, it may be in hibernation and just needs some heat to come back.

They are located at 1135 East 12th Street, Brownsville, Texas. For more information, you can call them at 956-404-5967.