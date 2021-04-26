Border Patrol agents arrest 43 in stash houses

A look inside a stash house found in Escobares. COURTESY: Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Over the weekend, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol assisted in two operations of human smuggling stash houses, according to a press release.

On Saturday, Weslaco Border Patrol agents were called to assist the Edinburg Police Department at a house in Edinburg.

Undocumented migrants lined up outside a stash house found in Edinburg. COURTESY: Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol

When officers and agents arrived, they were “granted access” into the house and found 21 undocumented migrants hidden inside.

Border Patrol agents stated that the migrants were nationals of Mexico, Guatemala and Honduas.

On Sunday, Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents assisted the Escobares Police Department with a suspected stash house.

Authorities arrived at the house with a search warrant, in which they found 22 undocumented migrants and one unaccompanied child.

The 22 were identified to be from Nicaragua, El Salvador, Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras.

CBP said that all subjects were processed accordingly.