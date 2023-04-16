MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body of a missing Mission woman was found in Nuevo León Friday, Attorney General of the State of Nuevo León stated in a news release.

According to the Attorney General, the body of 20-year-old, Mission woman, Bionce Jazmín Amaya Cortez was found in the community of El Verde, in the Municipality of General Bravo, Nuevo León.

Forensic results reveal, the cause of death to be deep injuries to the head, cervical spinal cord and thorax.

Investigators collected DNA samples and are currently pending results.

Arrests warrants have now been obtained against the people of interest and an investigation is currently ongoing, the Attorney General stated in the release.