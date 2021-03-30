Abbott: Rapid COVID-19 tests will be available for participating summer camps

Bruce McCall, 5, laughs as he eats his lunch behind plastic barriers during martial arts daycare summer camp at Legendary Blackbelt Academy in Richardson, Texas, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. As daycare and youth camps re-open in Texas, operators are following appropriate safety measure to insure kids stay safe from COVID-19. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Participating summer camps will be able to administer rapid COVID-19 tests as part of an initiative put forth by Gov. Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

The State is working to make summer camp a safe experience for the youth once again through a COVID-19 rapid testing program.

Summer camps that are licensed by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will be able to conduct rapid tests of staff and campers, through the program during the summer months.

“As normalcy returns to Texas, we must remain vigilant against the spread of COVID-19 by identifying positive cases and mitigating any potential outbreaks throughout the state,” said Governor Abbott. “The COVID-19 Testing Program for Texas Youth Summer Camps will help camps safely operate throughout the summer by quickly identifying positive COVID-19 cases among campers and staff. I encourage qualifying summer camps to apply for this program so that we can continue to keep Texans safe from this virus.”

Youth summer camps that are licensed by DSHS and wish to participate in the program can apply here.