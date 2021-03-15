COVID INFO COVID INFO

$12.7 Million: Help is available for Cameron County renters affected by COVID-19

Local

by: Gaby Moreno

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – Cameron County residents can now take advantage of $12.7 million made available to renters and landlords affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The money can be used towards rent and utilities.  

A portion of the U.S. Department of Treasury’s $25 billion Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds is available for Cameron County residents.  

Come dream. Come build. and Cameron County have partnered to implement the funds.  

To qualify you must be able to prove the following:  

  • Renter households must have an income at or below 80 percent of the area median and in which at least one or more individuals living in the household qualifies for unemployment or have experienced a reduction in household income. 
  • Incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19. 
  • Can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability. 

Funds are paid directly to the landlord and utilities provider, not the resident.  

Applications can be found here.  

