Local Vanessa Guillen caravan held on day of her funeral

ALAMO, Texas (KVEO) — Saturday, August 15, Vanessa Guillen’s family held a private funeral for the soldier and here in the Valley Raices Tejanas for justice held a caravan in her honor.

Guillen’s story has attracted national attention, but it has also caught the hearts of Valley residents.

Hundreds of cars gathered outside the Walmart in Alamo and made the trek to a mural honoring Guillen in Donna.

One of the event planners noted the Valley’s passion for supporting injustices in the military.

“We want to make sure that the Guillen family knows that we stand with them, but it’s not just for Vanessa Guillen. It’s for Gregory Morales, Roles Grant, it’s for Enrique Roman Martinez,” said Denisse Carreon with Raices Tejanas for Justice.

The group hopes to continue honoring victims of injustices with caravans once a month.

