Local resident being denied garbage services, has nowhere to throw his trash

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO)– One resident in Starr County is having issues with a trash collection company, who said money is owed on the property and that is the reason why he cannot get services.

“Well it’s pretty frustrating because I have to drive all the way to Hidalgo County and on the way over there trash flies out of my truck,” said Zapata, Starr County resident who wishes not to share his first name.

Zapata said he has nowhere to throw his trash and has had difficulty setting up an account with Grande Garbage Collection, the only service in Starr County.

“The previous owners of that home left a balance with them and they’re charging me $200 to pay the previous owners balance when I have nothing to do with that. I’m the renter I just recently moved in,” said Zapata.

The previous owners went to court for the property according to Zapata, which is why the current landlord will not pay the balance.

We reached out to Grande Garbage Collection, one of the managers said they cannot open an account until the balance is paid.

“Our rules here is if there is a balance there, we cannot put another container there, we don’t rent to renters.”

The manager said they do this as a precaution for renters who do not pay the balance.

“A lot of renters take off in the middle of the night leaving us a big balance and they take the trash can and they go live somewhere else and get free service.”

Crystal Moya, Vice President for the Rio Grande Valley Apartment Association said tenants should review their lease with an attorney to ensure utilities are included.

“As a tenant that’s getting ready to rent at a particular location ensure that you can obtain and connect utilities whether it’s electricity, water, gas, garbage,” Moya said.

If you or anyone is currently having issues, you are urged to contact the RGV Apartment Association for information.