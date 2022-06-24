Rochelle Garza, Democratic Candidate for Texas Attorney General

“I’m running for Texas Attorney General to fight for Texas families and that includes their constitutional right to reproductive freedom. The Supreme Court decision to overturn nearly 50 years of precedent recognizing the constitutional right to bodily autonomy and abortion access will have terrible repercussions for the working families of Texas, and will disproportionately impact women of color, people living in poverty, and rural communities. When I’m Texas’ Attorney General, I will work to restore abortion access and reproductive freedom. This fight is not over, we will stand strong.”

Zaena Zamora, Executive Director of Frontera Fund

“Frontera Fund’s mission has historically been to finance abortion services making reproductive healthcare more possible for those in the Rio Grande Valley. Today, because of the Supreme Court ruling Frontera Fund is forced to halt all activity that helps South Texans pay for and safely obtain a legal abortion due to the legal threat and criminal repercussions now associated with assisting abortion access in Texas. The reality is that anti-abortion laws penalize marginalized communities first and hardest. While wealthy communities and those with the financial means will still be able to travel to access abortion care, many in the Rio Grande Valley will not be afforded the same dignity. Our border community deserve reproductive freedoms, regardless of income or immigration status. We will continue to do everything we can within the legal bounds of this fallacious and unjust ruling to ensure pregnant people in the Rio Grande Valley have what they need to care for themselves and their families.”

Matt Rinaldi, Republican Party of Texas Chairman

“Today is a historic day which Republicans and Pro-Life advocates have waited for a generation. It will be remembered in history as the day the United States of America reversed one of the most unjust, damaging and plainly incorrect judicial decisions in it’s history. Thankfully, the left’s egregious attack on our government institutions failed, and justice was done. We also are grateful for the work of Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, Sen. Angela Paxton, and the Republican and Democrat legislators who passed the law which will now protect the lives of all unborn children in Texas.

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, District 15

“I am a lifelong Catholic. But I am also a public servant who took an oath to protect and defend the separation of church and state and the rights guaranteed by the Constitution. The Supreme Court’s opinion will have severe consequences for women across the country as they seek to make decisions for themselves. States across the nation will now be free to enact laws that criminalize and control women and their doctors, leaving many without access to the healthcare they need.”

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas

“Today, the Court has restored one of the core principles of our Constitution with this landmark ruling. This decision correctly returns the authority of states to decide the limits on abortion and will save countless innocent lives. I commend the Justices for not bowing to the vicious intimidation campaign waged by the radical Left. I join Texans in celebrating this historic victory for life and the rule of law.”