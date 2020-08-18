Local pest control company distributes resources for Hurricane Hanna and COVID-19 relief

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — A local McAllen pest control company has distributed a total of $2,400 in food, supplies, and monetary donations to three McAllen organizations.

Fox Pest Control, and their customers, made the donations to help combat COVID-19 and the damage caused by Hurricane Hanna.

Fox Pest Control’s owner, Jason Thompson, donated $1,000 to the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley. The other $1,400 in food and supplies were donated to the Church at Bethany in Alamo and a missionary organization that helps doctors in Mexico.

The food drive organizer, Josh Castelan, expressed his gratitude for amount of donations they received, “Everybody really came together in the aftermath of the hurricane and in the middle of this pandemic to provide for those in need, and there are many.”