Local organization offers help to people with disabilities in need of a COVID-19 vaccine

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – As more adults continue to get vaccinated, organizations supporting families with disabilities are working hard to bring in-person activities back.

Executive Director of the Capable Kids Foundation Sofia Peña said the pandemic has been a huge toll on their organization but the access to a covid-19 vaccine is giving families hope.

“Now that they’ve been able to access the vaccines and get themselves and their kids vaccinated they are feeling a little bit of relief,” said Peña.

Opening at full capacity has been difficult for the organization due to safety concerns.

“We are slowly planning and experimenting with the events where we bring in three to four children at a time and we socially distance,” said Peña.

Peña said they are slowly starting to work their way towards in-person activities again with CDC guidelines in place.

Sammy Sanchez, Tommy Livigni, and Jackelina Alexis Mata are some of those who have been vaccinated.

“I am super great I am good,” said Livigni.

Mata shared that the vaccine was not painful and encourages others to remain strong during the pandemic.

Although getting vaccinated has been an easy decision for some families Peña says others have found it challenging.

“Other families some of their children are prone to seizures there’s always that worried that the vaccine might trigger that seizure or you know some of the children are nonverbal and some of them are medically fragile,” Peña said.

As the organization slowly opens up, Peña says Capable Kids Foundation will continue to offer virtual resources.

Peña said the Capable Kids Foundation is more than happy to help anyone with disabilities who have been struggling to get a vaccine.