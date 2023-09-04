HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The vice president for the Zonta Club of Brownsville is inviting the public to come out to support its upcoming fundraiser.

Neida Grantland, Vice President for Zonta Club of Brownsville said they are affiliated with Zonta International, a service organization, established in Buffalo, New York in 1919. The Brownsville Chapter was established in 1959.

The event is called “Denim & Diamonds” Dinner & Dance on Oct. 21 from 7 p.m. to Midnight at the La Gloria Ranch located at 2709 Madrid Ave. in Brownsville. Music by Texas Storm.

“What we do with the money raised is we participate in feeding the homeless in Brownsville through the Good Neighbor Settlement House,” said Grantland. “We also participate in helping the Moody Clinic which is a service for disabled children or children with special needs. We also help with Monica’s house, which is an outreach house for children who are victims of domestic violence or sexual abuse. We also help with scholarships to young women who graduate from high school and are going off to college.”

