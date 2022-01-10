Zendaya warns fans newest season of Euphoria may be ‘triggering’

Zendaya, star of the HBO drama series “Euphoria,” turns back for photographers at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Zendaya urges fans to cautiously watch the newest season of Euphoria as it contains “triggering” material.

Euphoria is a drama series that follows multiple sensitive topics including drug abuse, domestic violence, anxiety, and more.

The Emmy-winning actress, Zendaya, posted a statement on her social media platforms including Instagram and Twitter, reminding viewers that the drama series is intended for “mature audiences.”

I know I’ve said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences. This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch. Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I still feel your support. Zendaya

Zendaya had previously issued a statement when originally launching the series in 2019 also reminding fans to do what’s best for them.

ValleyCentral spoke with a licensed therapist on the impact Euphoria could have on the youth if not ready to watch such “triggering” content.

Sudha Banerjee, a licensed therapist, explained the potential distress a show like Euphoria could make on teens.

Certain topics have the potential to trigger distress yet others if misinterpreted, carry the potential of engaging in risky behaviors as a result of the behavior being glossed, glorified, normalized or portrayed in ways that is not conducive to mental health on tv shows. Sudha Banerjee, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist

Banerjee emphasized how media content continues to be a powerful motivator for the youth today therefore responsible portrayal can be empowering and reminds parents and viewers to cautiously watch the show.