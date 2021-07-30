Zachary Sanchez, son of fallen Trooper Sanchez, graduates with largest class in DPS history

AUSTIN (KVEO) — Friday, a ceremony was held in Austin for Texas Department of Public Safety Class A-2021. Among the graduates was Zachary Moses Sanchez, son of fallen Trooper Moises Sanchez.

At the ceremony, his mother Yvonne Sanchez handed Zachary his diploma. They then hugged each other as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Gov. Greg Abbott gave a speech at the ceremony, the largest in DPS history, in which he mentioned Trooper Sanchez and his son.

“You all are now part of the legacy of the Texas Department of Public Safety. A legacy built by heroes,” said Abbott. “Heroes like Trooper Moises Sanchez.”

Trooper Moises Sanchez was shot on Aug. 24, 2019 and died of his injuries on April 6, 2019.

“His legacy continues to live on here, today. As his son Zachary Sanchez joins the ranks of the Texas Department of Public Safety.”

At @TxDPS trooper graduation— newly-minted Trooper Zachary Sanchez gets a standing ovation as he receives his badge. His father— Trooper Moises Sanchez was shot and killed in the line of duty. 145 cadets graduated today. #txlege pic.twitter.com/0uvyycShNp — Wes Rapaport (@wesrap) July 30, 2021

The 2021 trooper training class is the largest graduating class in the history of the department with 145 graduates. It also has the largest number of female graduates ever.

Watch the entire ceremony below:

The state is seeking the death penalty for the man accused of shooting, killing Trooper Sanchez, Victor Godinez. A pre-trial hearing is set for August 8.