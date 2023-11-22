HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You’ve heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard of Blackout Wednesday?

The United States observes today as Blackout Wednesday, also known as Drunksgiving, which refers to binge drinking the day before Thanksgiving.

With lots of relatives and college students’ home for the holidays, police are trying to raise awareness on the dangers of underage drinking.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, over 1,500 college students die each year in the U.S. from alcohol related accidents.

“Parents should communicate with their teenagers especially now during the holidays when there’s a lot of festivities a lot going on. It’s very easily we can get very easily influenced by other people to not only consume alcohol but consume other types of narcotics,” Abril Luna, public information officer with the Brownsville Police Department said.

Luna says drinking and driving remains a problem in the city but says underage drinking is more common around this time of year.

In Texas, 26 percent of drivers in alcohol-related crashes and 25 percent of drunk drivers killed in fatal car crashes last year were under the age of 25.

“As an adult, as a parent, you are your child’s role model so making bad decisions could ultimately affect them in the long run,” Luna said.

She says because a lot of people are home from work and school, alcohol consumption is typically high. Luna adds that if you do plan on drinking this holiday, have a plan before leaving your home.

“Before you step out of your house, make sure you do have a plan in mind. Let’s say you’re planning on drinking, make sure you get a ride, share, or have somebody else come and pick you up that hasn’t been drinking. And we’re going to try to prevent as many accidents out there because even if you’re not consuming alcohol, maybe somebody else’s,” Luna adds.

The Brownsville Police Department will be on the lookout tonight and tomorrow for anyone under the influence.

“Cameron County as we know refusal zone, so if you do get arrested and you refuse to provide a breath sample or a blood sample, we will get one out of you with a warrant,” Luna said.