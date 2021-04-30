Youth group shares message for Alcohol Awareness Month

PHARR, Texas — The United Youth Group, which is part of the Uniting Neighbors In Drug Abuse Defense (UNIDAD) Coalition, shared a positive “Graffiti wall” drug-free message in Pharr in honor of Alcohol Awareness Month, said UNIDAD’s news release.

April has been celebrated as Alcohol Awareness Month since 1987. The reason for this awareness month is to help reduce the stigma associated with alcoholism.

High school student and youth group member Jannie Morales stated, “Painting that wall was very fun and I really loved how it turned out in the end. I think sharing messages through art and visual things is great and effective. I hope our message can be seen by many and is able to make a positive impact”.



Photo courtesy: Uniting Neighbors In Drug Abuse Defense (UNIDAD)

The group will continue their efforts in spreading awareness on prevention of substance use efforts. They said it is their way to encourage their own peers, gain knowledge and take a proactive approach to make change happen in their community.

In addition, the group said, if any youth are interested in joining just text: @UniYouth to 81010.

If you would like to become involved and volunteer with any of the activities and events that UNIDAD Coalition organizes, contact Vianca Vieyra at 956-783-7897 ext. 224 or by email at vvieyra@bhsst.org.