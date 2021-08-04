Youth development coach arrested for allowing juvenile to be assaulted by peers

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Juvenile Justice Department has arrested a youth development coach from Evins Regional Juvenile Detention Center for allowing a TJJD offender to be assaulted by other offenders.

Alvaro Alvarado, 35, was charged with Official Oppression, a Class A Misdemeanor punishable up to a $4,000 fine and a term of imprisonment in jail up to one year.

Deputy Inspector General arrested Alvarado on this warrant and booked him into the Hidalgo County Jail. The arrest warrants came after an investigation that was conducted by the Inspector General’s Office on the incident that occurred in May 2021.

On July 23, 2021 officials reviewed Security and Body Camera footage of the incident.

The footage showed Alvarado opening the victim’s cell door and allowing 4 individuals in to assault him, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Alvarado was seen standing at the door and signaling to the other individuals when to stop and was heard telling one of the individuals to tell the victim to exercise to avoid questioning from others on why the victim’s face was red.

The victim was then seen doing pushups.

Investigators spoke with the victim, detailing the assault.

“He was eating lunch and was then called over by the Defendant to cell #14, where the 4 offenders were standing by. All offenders then assaulted the Victime, while the Defendant was outside the cell. The victim was advised by the defendant to do pushups because his face was red,” stated the affidavit.

Investigators also spoke with Alvarado where he provided a statement admitting to the incident.

“he admitted to allowing 4 Offenders to assault the Victim and advising him to exercise so no one would question why his face was red,” stated the affidavit.

This case will be forwarded to the Special Prosecution Unit for consideration.