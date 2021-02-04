Youth advocacy center shares how to identify, prevent teen dating violence

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The U.S. Department of Education estimates one in three teenagers have been a victim of dating violence.

Laura Lyles Reagan, Executive Director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Cameron and Willacy Counties, says abuse occurs when one partner believes they have power, dominance over the other, and attempts to exert it emotionally or physically.

It is also mentioned that anyone can be a perpetrator, or victim, of dating violence regardless of their gender, class or sexual orientation.

When you hear violence, you might think of assault, but it doesn’t end there. It may also include financial, emotional, verbal and sexual abuse.

If not detected at an early stage, the psychological damage can create a continuing pattern, leading the victim to later become an abuser in future relationships.

“Invite them to talk to you about it,” said Reagan. “’I hope if you were ever in a situation like this yourself, that you would ask me for help. I hope you would tell me about it because I would want to help you take care of yourself. You deserve to be treated well.’ Those kinds of things coming from the mouths of parents are really powerful messages.”

Reagan adds the signs of abuse can be subtle, making it so important to create a safe place to talk and ask open-ended questions. But one thing to look for is a major change in behavior.

“If they’re super extroverted and suddenly become withdrawn, there’s probably something going on with them,” she said. “If they tend to be introverted but now, they’re running with a different crowd that’s really extroverted and they’re acting out with different kinds of music and experimenting with different kinds of behavior, any time you see a major change you simply want to ask about it.”

Reagan adds any abuse should be reported. The multidisciplinary teams of the advocacy center can help to determine what type of intervention should be made, such as counseling or filing charges.

“It’s important we talk to the professionals,” she said. “At the advocacy center, we use our multidisciplinary teams in which there are therapists, case managers, forensic interviewers, and law enforcement all on the case together to help make the assessment.”

If you are experiencing dating violence, you may call the hotline 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

