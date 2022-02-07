LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Never give up, be yourself, appreciate your beauty, and remember those that are there for you.

These are the messages portrayed in Animal Tails, a short-story collection released by Selene Olguin, a 12-year-old La Feria girl, who has been recognized as the youngest author in the Rio Grande Valley.

Olguin has been interested in writing since she was 7 years old and later began pursuing putting out her first book.

Animal Tails delivers four short stories telling the tales of a bird that wants to be prettier, a cat that wants to be popular, a dog that wants to be famous, and a star that wants to reach outer space.

“I wrote these stories to reflect issues I see some kids having,” said Olguin. “At the end of each story, the animal learns a lesson.”

Olguin says the book took about a year and a half to write and get published. It was released in May 2021 through Page Publishing, Inc. She submitted the ideas for the illustrations and the publishing company took care of it for the book.

(photo: Nathaniel Puente)

The book has been placed for sale at Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Target, Amazon, and more.

Since the release of her book, Olguin says she’s received praise from the Valley Byliners, a writer’s organization in Harlingen, as well as several readers that have gone to see her at book signing events she’s held throughout the RGV. One of these events was held on Monday at Brady’s Grill in La Feria.

Olguin thanks her parents for supporting her pursuits and handling the publishing side of the project.

“They’ve been helping and inspiring me to keep doing what I’m doing,” said Olguin. “They’re the reason I was able to get the book published.”

Her next goal is a chapter book she is working on with Nathan Pemberton, a boy from La Feria. The story is about a dog that gets lost in virtual reality and wants to get back home.

Olguin and Pemberton are looking to raise money for their project by selling keychains and are hoping to soon set up a CashApp to accept donations.

