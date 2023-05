HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At the age of 5 Mariana Donnelly moved to Los Angeles for a career in the entertainment field.

Now living in the Rio Grande Valley, Mariana is an online influencer, music vlog genius, and entrepreneur

Mariana has worked with A-list celebrities such as Travis Scott, Tiffany Haddish, French Montana, and Debbie Allen.

Mariana is also the CEO of her own vegan brand of cosmetics called Reignbow Drip.

Visit Mariana on Facebook or online for more information.