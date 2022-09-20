LA GRULLA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande City border patrol agents working near La Grulla encountered a group of unaccompanied minor siblings with a point of contact written on their shirts.

On Sept. 20 at about 6:30 a.m., agents came into contact with a group of 18 migrants from Honduras, Guatemala and Cuba.

Of the 18 migrants, eight of them were unaccompanied minor siblings. The siblings has their names and contact information of their U.S. contact written with a marker on their shirts.

The migrants were medically screened by the Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician. According to the medical technician, all the migrants were in good health.

The group was transported to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station for further investigation.