‘YOU SPOKE…WE ACTED:’ Brownsville Metro launches Sunday Service

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Metro has launched a new Sunday Service for the community.

BMetro announced the extension of their services on their social media account with a statement on July 19.

YOU SPOKE… WE LISTENED… WE ACTED! Brownsville Metro

Sunday service launched July 25 with a kick-off event early Sunday morning at the La Plaza Terminal.

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez attended the event and thanked the BMetro staff and local commissioners.

Thank you to all the hardworking BMetro staff who kicked off our event today… Kudos to the commission for supporting this initiative. Mayor Trey Mendez

Credit: Mayor Trey Mendez

The Sunday service will have a total of seven total routes that will service the community from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Routes will include Route 1 Westend, Route 2 Jefferson and Central, Route 4 Los Ebanos, Route 5 Paredes and Alton Gloor, Route 8 Hortencia, Route 9 Austin and Route 11 Old Port Isabel.