MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — High school graduation is right around the corner and the Mission Police Department wants to remind everyone that underage drinking and driving can be dangerous and costly.

“I am asking the community basically just be safe, not to drink and drive,” said Officer Arturo Flores with the Mission PD.

Not only is it illegal for someone to drink under the age of 21, but when it’s paired with driving, it could put you and others in a deadly situation.

“You could be charged with DWI, a Class B misdemeanor. You could be sent to county and end up your career there depending on the severity,” added Officer Flores. “Crashes could happen. You could kill somebody or take your own life.”

Although the dangers are clear, Officer Flores told ValleyCentral there is a variety of graduating high school seniors who still take the risk every year.

If someone under the legal drinking age is caught driving while intoxicated, it can come back on the adult who supplied them with the alcohol as well.

Officer Flores said anyone over the age of 21 who is not a legal guardian can be arrested and fined up to $4,000. “It’s a Class A misdemeanor and also do time of 180 days in county jail.”

To ensure everyone is safe on the roadways during the month of graduation, Mission PD will be increasing the number of patrol units.

Officer Flores said he wanted to congratulate this year’s graduating class and hopes nothing but success for each one of them.

He said he just doesn’t want to see their hard work go down the drain based on one night of celebrating irresponsibly.