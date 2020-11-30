You cleaned after having family over for the Holidays… but did you sanitize?

This illustration photo shows a container of Clorox disinfecting wipes in a kitchen in Culver City, California, on April 24, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cleaning and disinfecting can kill germs. But, it’s important to know the difference between the two before inviting someone to your home for the holidays.

As the CDC’s website states:

Cleaning: refers to the removal of germs, dirt, and impurities from surfaces. It does not kill germs, but by removing them, it lowers their numbers and the risk of spreading infection.

Disinfecting: refers to using chemicals, for example, EPA-registered disinfectants, to kill germs on surfaces. This process does not necessarily clean dirty surfaces or remove germs, but by killing germs on a surface after cleaning, it can further lower the risk of spreading infection.

For hard surfaces, make sure to wear disposable gloves when cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. The gloves should be discarded after each cleaning.

If reusable gloves are used, those gloves should be dedicated for cleaning and disinfection of surfaces for COVID-19 and should not be used for other purposes. Clean your hands immediately after the gloves are removed.

If surfaces are dirty, they should be cleaned using a detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

Credit: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

For soft surfaces, such as carpeted floor, rugs, and drapes, and clean with appropriate cleaners indicated for use on these surfaces. And after cleaning:

Wash items as appropriate in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions, with warm water.

For electronics, such as cell phones, tablets, touch screens, remote controls, and keyboards, remove visible contamination if present.

You can use wipeable covers for electronics. You can use alcohol-based wipes or sprays containing at least 70% alcohol to disinfect touch screens. Dry surfaces thoroughly to avoid pooling of liquids.

Make sure you disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets and sinks.

For more information, visit the CDC website.