HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – CBS 4, NBC23 and ValleyCentral have teamed up with the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army to help the tornado victims of Laguna Heights.

Both organizations are raising money to help the more than 50 families who were left homeless by the EF-1 tornado that touched down early Saturday morning.

One man was killed and 11 others were injured.

To help the victims click the banner below and you can easily make your donation.

We thank you for your generosity.