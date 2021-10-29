Years in the planning, new Weslaco Public Safety Complex set to break ground

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Public Safety Complex has been a plan in the works for a number of years, but now it is finally coming to life.

Both Weslaco fire and police chiefs said this has been a dream for a long time.

Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez said his current fire station has been in operation for almost 100 years.

A new building for him means the opportunity to grow and start a new chapter.

“Anytime you build a new building in public safety it not only impacts your own city but it impacts every city that’s in the Rio Grande Valley,” said Lopez.

The public safety complex will have a police department, municipal court, and a fire station all in one place. Its construction plan is able to proceed now with the help of city budgeting.

Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera said their demand continues to grow and they are always looking for ways to get involved with the community.

He said the construction plan will allow them to host community events and have more space for conference rooms that will help with the planning of emergency operations.

“Sometimes we can’t support community events because our facility just cannot accommodate that and so this is going to be for the police department really a centerpiece,” said Rivera.

In addition, Lopez and Rivera said the public safety complex will open doors for training opportunities, education, and response efficiency.

Groundbreaking is set for Friday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at 300 S. Bridge Avenue.

The goal is to have the public safety building ready by April 2023.