MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Records obtained by ValleyCentral provided new details in the DWI arrest of an off-duty Mission Police Criminal investigator.

On Friday, Investigator Victor Vasquez was involved in a collision around 2:30 a.m. at the 2400 block of Colorado St. in Mission, where he wrecked with a fence and multiple parked vehicles in his white Dodge Ram truck, an affidavit stated.

The arresting officer stated he observed Vasquez limping and attempting to leave the scene with his shirt off.

When the officer made contact, Vasquez voluntarily told him “You know who I am, ya valio —- mi career.”

Because of Vasquez’s injuries, a standardized field sobriety test could not be taken, the affidavit stated. Vasquez refused to provide a blood sample, according to the affidavit, and one was drawn at an area hospital.

Police Chief Cesar Torres stated his commitment to preserving the public’s confidence and trust in the Mission Police Department and will take the necessary action to maintain accountability and transparency to the citizens.

Torres said Vasquez is currently on administrative leave, with pay, pending an internal investigation, according to a news release from Mission police.