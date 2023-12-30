RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owners of a lost dog.
The pup was found wandering around at the NorthStar apartments, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
The dog is described as a very photogenic, friendly, white and brown spotted pitbull, with a brown collar.
If the pup belongs to you or someone you know contact the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 689-5576.
Owners must have proof the dog belongs to them along with their ID.