RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owners of a lost dog.

The pup was found wandering around at the NorthStar apartments, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The dog is described as a very photogenic, friendly, white and brown spotted pitbull, with a brown collar.

If the pup belongs to you or someone you know contact the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 689-5576.

Owners must have proof the dog belongs to them along with their ID.