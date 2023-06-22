LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after fleeing from a deputy and hiding underneath a car, authorities announced.

George Mendoza Jr. is charged with evading arrest, and on two arrest warrants for possession of a controlled substance and violation of a protective order, the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office stated.

On Wednesday, June 21, the sheriff’s office received an anonymous tip of a wanted felon at the El Toro Game Room at 9542 Business 77. A deputy made contact with Mendoza, who then ran away, exiting the establishment into the parking lot.

As he tried to hide under a vehicle, he was apprehended and taken into custody, the release stated.