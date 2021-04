RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — A wristband distribution will take place in Edinburg on April 15.

The distribution will take place at 10 a.m. at the Richard R. Flores Stadium.

This is a drive-thru event for anyone 18 and older. A photo ID will be required to obtain the wristband, said a release.

There is 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine available. The vaccine will be administered on April 16.