EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — A wristband distribution will take place in Edinburg on Wednesday, April 14.

The distribution will take place at the Richard R. Flores Stadium, 1800 S. Stadium Drive at 12 p.m.

This is a first dose clinic open to anyone over the age of 18.

According to a release, there will be 4,000 wristbands available.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 15, for those with a gray wristband, and April 16, for those with a red wristband.