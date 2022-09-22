HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — WWE and WWF champions such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena are established names in America and around the world.

Further south and in many homes, masked wrestlers of Mexico are the real stars.

New Breed School of Wrestling in McAllen is no stranger to the sentence: “Get out of my house.”

Trainees at the school work on their in-ring trash talk while perfecting their strategy and wrestling moves.

With aspirations to become household names, their future starts at the school with peers and opponents. These wrestlers’ dreams are rooted in talent and expertise of luchadores from Mexico.

The wrestling school displays a Mexican flag on its wall to remind the newcomers the legends of the combat sport.

One year into training, Calavera de Diamente wears the mask to honor his Mexican heritage and explains why wearing the mask matters to him.

“It’s a sign of respect to the people who died wearing it,” Calavera de Diamante said. “I get nervous if I’m just doing me, but if I wear the mask I feel energized.”

Trainees Nick Andrews and Christian Ramirez want the luchador spotlight without wearing a mask.

“I feel like I was meant to show my face,” Andrews said. “I look good in the light. I want to show people I’m here, I’m not hidden. You don’t have to be afraid of me.”

Also, the luchador tradition connects to a personal heritage.

“Mexico is very family orientated. Even though I may not relate to it as much, I still have that Hispanic blood inside me,” Ramirez said.

New Breed Wrestling’s South Texas Champion Mooncat Franco has trained and fought to earn and keep his title. Franco’s motivation comes from the luchadores along the Texas-Mexico border who came before him.

“When I was just a little kid man, I’ve always dreamed of this. It’s such a big part of just how you present yourself and how everything has to have meaning,” Franco said.