EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An accident between an 18-wheeler and a pickup has caused a massive traffic backup on U.S. 281 southbound near Edinburg.

The tractor-trailer rig lost a front tire, and the Dodge Ram truck had its front driver’s side dangling from the axel.

Traffic is being diverted to the Chapin Road exit.

Fire fighters were also cleaning up spilled oil and diesel.

No one was injured in the wreck.