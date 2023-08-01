SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of Sea Turtle Inc.’s most popular turtles, Allison, died Monday.

The organization took to social media to say a final farewell to 18-year-old Allison and what occurred during her final days.

According to the social media post, on Saturday morning, Allison was experiencing issues with buoyancy and was pulled from her tank for medical care.

On Monday, when the medical team arrived to draw blood and samples from Allison, they found her unresponsive.

The cause of her death is unknown but a necropsy is being performed.

“We are deeply saddened by Allison’s passing. Allison was the epitome of perseverance, grit and strength to overcome,” said Wendy Knight, Chief Executive Officer, Sea Turtle Inc. “She made a meaningful impact on our staff, volunteers and millions of guests in the last 18 years and she will be greatly missed.”

Allison was first brought to the organization after washing up from the South Padre Island beach on June 15, 2005.

The organizations said she was attacked by a predator and survived with one flipper. Volunteers were concerned about her quality of life after the attack.

After many trials, a successful prosthetic was created for Allison to help her swim, creating the first successful sea turtle prosthetic in the world.

Allison captured the hearts of many and was even featured in People Magazine, PBS, Discovery Channel and the Today Show.