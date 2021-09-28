World Rabies Day brings awareness to community safety

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — September 28 marks World Rabies Day, a day designed to bring awareness for pets and the community to remain safe.

Edinburg-McAllen Veterinary Services Dr. Lucas Hinojosa said there is no cure for rabies. He said rabies is a deadly disease that impacts not only pets but also humans.

He said over time, people have become more aware of rabies and have done a great job keeping their pets vaccinated.

There have been rabies cases but within bats, according to Dr. Hinojosa. He said if you or your pet happen to get bit by an infected animal, seeking medical attention should be done immediately.

Dr. Hinojosa said knowing symptoms for rabies is always encouraged. According to research, the first symptoms may be similar to the flu.

Further symptoms may include the following:

Fever

Headache

Nausea

Vomiting

Agitation

Anxiety

Confusion

Hyperactivity

Difficulty swallowing

Excessive salivation

Fear brought on by attempts to drink fluids because of difficulty swallowing water

Hallucinations

Insomnia

Partial paralysis

As for pet vaccinations, Dr. Hinojosa suggests always taking one’s pet to a licensed veterinarian to ensure proper care and treatment.