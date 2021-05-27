World No Tobacco Day focuses on the commitment to quit

PHARR, Texas — World No Tobacco Day is on May 31, and countries around the world will focus on the commitment to quit smoking.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) 2021 World No Tobacco Day campaign, “Commit to Quit”, highlights how during COVID-19 many tobacco users have shown interest in wanting to quit smoking.

According to a news release, the WHO mentioned that “when evidence was released this year that smokers were more likely to develop severe disease with COVID-19 compared to non-smokers, it triggered millions of smokers to want to quit tobacco” use.

Behavioral Health Solutions of South Texas has Tobacco Prevention and Control Coalition in Willacy and Cameron counties. They go out to the community to educate both adults and youth about the dangers of smoking tobacco and provide cessation support for anyone interested, said their news release.

To receive resources and information from the coalition contact Tobacco Coalition Specialist Marcus Puente at mpuente@bhsst.org or call 956-423-0018 ext. 13.

