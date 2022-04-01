MEXICO (ValleyCentral) — FIFA released the final draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and Mexico will be in Group C.

Group C will feature Mexico, Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

El Tri will be tasked with facing a tough group, including Argentina, led by star Lionel Messi.

Mexico has failed to make it past the Round of 16 since the 1986 World Cup, when the team reached the quarter finals.

In the 2018 World Cup, Mexico was in what was considered the “group of death,” featuring Germany, South Korea and Sweden.

The Mexico team will be led by players including Hirving Lozano, Raul Jimenez and Guillermo Ochoa.

Mexico is scheduled to kick off their first game on Tuesday, Nov. 22 against Poland, according to Sports Illustrated.

This year’s World Cup was moved from it’s traditional period of June and July, citing Qatar’s intense summer heat as the reasoning for the change.