Working Hand & Paw: Local police recognize officer duo for National Dog Day

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department celebrated National Dog Day by recognizing the cutest officer duo.

Chief Sauceda and the Brownsville PD thanked K-9 Officer Pepper and Officer R. Rora, handler, for all their hard work and dedication in ensuring their community is safe.

Officer Pepper is currently part of the morning rotation and is known for looking forward to coming into work on a daily basis, according to a social media post from the Brownsville PD.

Canine Units are utilized by police around the nation, although not statistically measurable they carry many benefits to the police force.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Office of Justice Program, benefits include:

Use for general patrol, particilarly in high crime areas.

The searching of buildings or areas, employing the keen sense of smell for searching out criminals.

Locating lost persons, again through use of the sense of smell which is 100,000 times stronger than mans.

Controlling unruly crowds and gatherings.

Detecting marijuana and narcotics.

Working together hand and paw, canines are also helpful in defending their handlers against attack.

German Shepards like Officer Pepper are commonly used primarily because of their superior intelligence.

Both Chief Sauceda and the Brownsville PD are appreciative of Officer Pepper and Officer Rora as they are an “essential part of the Brownsville Police Department.”