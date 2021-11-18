Workforce Wednesday job fair returns

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen and the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation have partnered with Workforce Solutions Cameron to host the next Workforce Wednesday event.

The event will return on December 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Casa de Amistad, 1204 Fair Park Blvd in Harlingen, according to a press release.

Third, in the series of Workforce Wednesday’s job fairs that launched in August, the event will host dozens of employers seeking to fill part-time and full-time positions.

The City of Harlingen and the Harlingen EDC are currently recruiting employers to participate in the job fair. The event is free to participate in and open to the public.

Employers interested in participating can call Workforce Solutions Cameron at 956-368-5200, ext. 4328, or the Harlingen EDC at 956-216-508. Employers can also register online HERE.

The job fairs are a continued effort to help bring together job seekers and employers.

We had an excellent turnout at the October event, and with the support of the City of Harlingen we hope to have an even greater turnout… With up to 25 employers representing various industries, this will be the perfect opportunity for job seekers to make their next big career move. Raudel Garza, Harlingen EDC CEO

Employers currently registered for the event include Harlingen CISD, Harlingen Waterworks System, Harlingen Medical Center, and Tropical Texas Behavioral Health, among others.