Workforce Solutions offers free childcare assistance program across Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — 28 Workforce Solutions branches offer a Service Industry Recovery (SIR) program. It is in the effort to assist with childcare costs in Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy Counties.

The program is only being offered to those who work in the retail trade, manufacturing, arts, education, entertainment, recreation, and food industries.

You must also show U.S. citizenship or immigration status and proof of employment. For single-parent households, a minimum of 25 hour work weeks are required and for a two-parent household, it must be at least 50 hours.

According to Workforce Solutions Cameron’s Community Engagement and Communications Manager, Manuel Morales, Workforce has partnered up with select childcare centers in Cameron County, but they will work with families to find one convenient to their residence.

The last day to apply for this program is March 31, 2022. Morales said the program still needs to serve 1,600 children.

“There are plenty of funds available. However, it is on a first come first serve basis, so the sooner you are able to apply for SIR childcare the quicker we are able to assist you,” added Morales.

Workforce Solutions in Austin signed off on $500,000,000 in funding for the SIR program on June 29.

All costs associated with childcare costs will be covered.

To apply, visit Workforce Solutions-Cameron.