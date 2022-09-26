BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Workforce Solutions Cameron and DHR Health received a Skills Development Fund grant from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The TWC said both entities will use the grant funding to provide skills training, ensure retention, and promote career advancement opportunities for nurses.

The money, said the media release, will benefit 5,034 new and existing workers in the Workforce Solutions Cameron area.

To mark the announcement TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez will present a check on Sept. 28 at DHR Health located at 4750 N. Expressway 77 in Brownsville.