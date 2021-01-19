Work truck used to smuggle 13 people into country, CBP says

LA GLORIA, Texas (KVEO) — 13 people were apprehended after U.S. Border Patrol agents said they were being smuggled into the country illegally inside a Ford 250 near La Gloria, Texas on Monday.

Border Patrol agents said they attempted to pull over the work truck near FM 1017 when the driver veered off the road and crashed into a nearby ranch fence.

After the crash, agents said they saw more than a dozen people run and hide into nearby brush.

The driver was not caught, however 13 people determined to be in the country illegally were arrested.

On Sunday, $95,000 worth of marijuana was confiscated by Border Patrol agents near La Grulla, Texas.



Photos: CBP

The agents say they saw several people carrying bundles of marijuana and when agents got closer, the drugs were ditched and the smugglers swam back to Mexico.

The bundles weighed 116 pounds.

Monday evening, Harlingen Border Patrol agents seized three bundles of marijuana weighing 124 pounds and arrested two people in connection with those drugs.

The marijuana is worth nearly $100,000, CBP said.

All the people arrested are being processed by Border Patrol.