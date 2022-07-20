Elite pro soccer is coming to the Rio Grande Valley once again. This time it will be a par of women’s teams.

Mexican Club Chivas will take on Italian Club Internazionale which is also knows as Inter Milan.

The exhibition match will be held at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Brownsville Sports Park. The Chivas are the current champions of the Mexican League.

While both clubs have men’s teams with a lot of history and huge followings, both women’s teams are rather news. Both teams have been created within the last decade in an effort to grown women’s soccer.

“We are honored to host a world-class international soccer match of a sport so many of us love. To be selected to participate in a woman’s soccer tour demonstrates our commitment to the community of Brownsville to find new and exciting ways to further enhance our city. We look forward to hosting many more matches in partnership with Sports Media Management,” said Brownsville mayor Trey Mendez in a news release.

Tickets went on sale on Wednesday July 20th on www.socio.mx. Tickets will also be available at the Brownsville Golf Center located at 1800 W. San Marcelo Blvd.