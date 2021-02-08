Women’s Health: Rett Syndrome

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Girls with Rett Syndrome have a 100 percent chance of reaching age 10, however as they get older chances of survival to go down.

Rett Syndrome is caused by a simple and random genetic mutation that can completely change the life of a young woman.

Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Doctor Jennifer Saenz said one of the best things parents can do is take their child in for their routine checkups.

Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Pediatrician Jennifer Saenz said Retts can start to manifest themselves in young baby girls as soon as 6 months old.

“It affects brain development, speech, and it can cause coordination problems. The biggest things we notice are [the] loss of speech and… loss of coordination and abnormal hand movements.”

Young girls with Rett disease all develop differently, but generally, they are dependent on a family member to get through everyday life.

“They aren’t able to speak, some of them are wheelchair-bound, some of them have difficulties feeding so they’re fed via a feeding tube,” said doctor Saenz

The disease is caused by a rare and sporadic genetic mutation. Making it even more important to talk about. The rare disease affects one in every 22,000 girls.

“That’s one of the harder parts of our job, to have those conversations…but really it should be I know this is unexpected but we still have a lot of things we can do for you kids and we’re gonna be here by your side throughout out all of this.”