Women’s Health: Heart Health Disease Prevention

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—According to the Centers for Disease Control, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States.

One in four women will die from heart-related issues, according to the CDC.

Although heart disease is sometimes thought of as a man’s disease, almost as many women as men die each year of heart disease in the United States.

As we explore women’s health at KVEO, we are shedding light on heart disease prevention.

Dr. Robalino is a cardiologist and member of the DHR Heart Institute team. Dr. Robalino performs diagnostic and interventional procedures for patients with heart failure as well as coronary, valvular and peripheral arterial disease.

“In the month of February, which is cardiac awareness month for women, it’s a good time to see if you are at an increased risk and see if you need early preventative measures,” Dr. Robalino said.

When it comes to taking care of your heart, Dr. Robalino said prevention and early detection can save your life.

“Since we’re talking about prevention of cardiovascular disease, we cannot talk about it without addressing the weight issue,” Dr. Robalino said. “The weight issue for this area is extremely important and should be addressed at a very early age.”

Dr. Robalino tells KVEO the Rio Grande Valley has had the highest rate of obesity in the state of Texas.

He said, issues such as weight gain and inactivity can cause several heart problems.

It is also why he stresses prevention, knowing your numbers, and assessing your heart health risk before your 20s or 30s.

But, heart health is not solely based on a person’s weight.

There are a number of contributing factors including family history, pregnancy complications in women, inflammatory disease like Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis, as well as smoking that can cause heart problems.

Dr. Robalino said the earlier you know your risk, the better.

“When both parents have high cholesterol, you’re supposed to check your child’s cholesterol at a younger age,” Dr.Robalino says. This starts from childhood.”

He also tells KVEO those with heart problems can be asymptomatic.

“The fact that you are not having any symptoms doesn’t mean that you are really healthy,” Dr. Robalino said. “Especially if you have the risk factors that we’ve already mentioned.” (Robalino)

Dr. Robalino said age, and house hold income can also impact women’s cardiovascular health.

Those wanting to live a healthier lifestyle should try following a Mediterranean diet.