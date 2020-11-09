Women more likely to quit their job during the pandemic

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The pandemic has left many unemployed and reports show women are leaving the workforce at a higher rate than men.

“The unemployment rate in Texas went up dramatically with COVID-19. We went up to one point 13% unemployment in Texas,” said James Bernsen, Deputy Communications Director for the Texas Workforce Commission.

Bernsen said the current number of unemployment has dropped to 8.3% in Texas. While the numbers are dropping, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that more than 2 million women have left the workforce since the start of the pandemic.

“With schools closing that makes childcare a very important issue we’ve seen that a lot of childcare centers were unable to reopen,” said Bernsen.

Men and women have both been affected by job losses and fewer opportunities. With women making large strides in the workforce, Bernsen said women play a huge role in our economy.

“The women in the workforce in Texas are a very important part in our workforce they help drive the states economy and we want to see all Texans who want a job to get back in the workforce,” he said.

With more people working from home, it could mean good news for women.

“There’s opportunities now because of the technology and because of the growing interest in working from home that may actually increase opportunity for women to get back into the workforce,” said Bernsen.

Even with more jobs becoming available, Bernsen said it could take a while before things get back to normal.

“We don’t know how long the COVID-19 impacts will ripple into our economy, certainly we would like to see everyone get back to work like they were before,” he said.

Bernsen urges anyone in need of job resources to visit the Texas Workforce Commission website for more information.