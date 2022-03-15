HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — March is Women’s History Month and the Valley International Airport in Harlingen is home to a new exhibit honoring women in aviation and space exploration history.

The exhibit is a collaboration between the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, Consulate of Mexico in Brownsville, Secretaria de la Defensa Nacional (SEDENA), Brownsville Museum of Fine Art and Valley International Airport.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday to celebrate the first day of the display.

“We are truly honored to showcase these amazing women in aviation and space history,” said the director of aviation for the Valley International Airport, Marv Esterly.

Passengers traveling through the airport will be able to view the exhibit located in front of Gate 3.

The exhibit consists of 35 photos of women pioneers in the aviation and space exploration industry.

“The photos are amazing, from years and years ago to recently,” said Esterly.

Some familiar faces in history can be seen at the exhibit, such as Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly nonstop across the Atlantic Ocean.

“Some Mexican pilots, women pilots, were already famous in the Smithsonian Museum,” said the Mexican Consulate in Brownsville, Juan Carlos Cue.

Diana Gonzalez leads the Cultural and Economic Affairs at the Consulate of Mexico in Brownsville and serves on the board of the Brownsville Museum of Fine Art and communicated with the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and others for the exhibit.

“It’s been a great collaboration with them. They allowed us to print these pictures,” said Gonzalez.

She said the exhibit will be on display from March 15 to May 15, 2022, and is only available to passengers traveling through the Valley International Airport.

The collaborators all hope the exhibit will bring encouragement and reassurance for anyone interested in the aviation and space exploration industry.

“My hope is that many kids or teenagers can see this, and they can see that they are in the position of flying in the future, said Consul Cue.