BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman with a warrant for human smuggling issued in north Texas was arrested Dec. 23 by deputies in Brownsville, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

On Dec. 23, authorities responded to Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference to a woman with an “outstanding warrant”, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza posted on Twitter.

Deputies confirmed Lizabeth Ballesteros had a warrant out of Hill County for smuggling of persons, Garza stated.

Hill County, located south of Dallas, is 477 miles away from Cameron County.

Ballesteros was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.