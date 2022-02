BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman wanted by the Brownsville Police Department has turned herself in.

On February 22, Daniela Raza turned herself in to police.

Raza was wanted for the unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Police say Raza borrowed a vehicle on Sept. 7, 2021, and refused to return it.

The Brownsville Police Department thanked the Brownville Crime Stoppers for their assistance.